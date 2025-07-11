South East Water has announced a hosepipe ban in Sussex following the ‘driest spring since 1893’.

Temporary restrictions, announced on Friday, July 11, means customers will be prevented from using hosepipes for watering their gardens, washing cars, windows and patios, or filling swimming and paddling pools.

South East Water said ‘record-breaking demand’ for drinking water has put ‘significant’ pressure on supplies.

“Met Office reports indicate this spring was the driest since 1893, with dry conditions expected to persist throughout the warmer months,” a spokesperson for the water supplier said.

Hosepipe ban for South East Water customers. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"Demand for drinking water in Kent and Sussex has reached record levels since May – with warm and dry weather fuelling customer demand to a much higher level than the company is able to consistently provide.

"This situation has left South East Water with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers in both counties, affecting around 1.4 million customers.”

The water supplier said it continues to monitor the situation for Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire customers.

David Hinton, Chief Executive Officer, South East Water, added: “Providing the public water supply during this prolonged period of hot and dry weather continues to be challenging.

"Water supply resources have been significantly stretched, but are pleased that so far we have been able to largely meet customer demands, through balancing our network and putting our newly arrived tanker fleet into operation straight away.

“However, we know that continued demand at this level presents a serious concern to ensure that we can protect the environment and keep everyone supplied.

"Despite asking for customers' help to use water for essential uses only, regrettably we’ve now been left with no choice but to introduce this temporary use ban restriction to protect customers supplies and the environment across Kent and Sussex.

“We continue to monitor the long term weather forecast, and will review this decision on a regular basis.

"Restricting the use of hosepipes and sprinklers to make sure we have enough water for our customers’ essential use will ensure we can serve our vulnerable customers and to protect the local environment.

“We are very aware that climate change and other factors are increasing the frequency of these events.

"Hosepipe restrictions are an integral part of our drought mitigation in the UK and are designed to protect supplies and the environment.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already taken steps to try and reduce their overall water use but despite this, demand still remains very high and the forecast suggests a dry summer is highly likely which is why we have taken this decision to bring in temporary use restrictions.”

Further information on exemptions to restrictions can be viewed on the company’s website at: www.southeastwater.co.uk/tubs

To sign-up for the company’s Priority Services Register which is available for customers with medical conditions, restricted mobility, additional needs, sight and hearing issues who may need some extra support, contact the Customer Care Team on 0800 952 4000 or visit: www.southeastwater.co.uk/psr.