Hospice mascot visits cold water dipper
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cold water hater Hayley is undertaking the chilly challenge to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s, which provides care and support for people across Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with life-limiting illnesses.
Hayley came up with the idea of a daily dip after the hospice cared for her friend last year.
She set a fundraising target of £200 but the public response has been so positive, she’s already raised more than £3,400, with donations coming in from around the world.
She’s also been receiving an anonymous delivery of different hats to wear. The person or people will reveal themselves on the final day.
Hayley’s dips are uploaded to her Facebook page every day.
To watch, search for Hayley Miller-Cook, or to sponsor, visit justgiving.com and search for Hayley Miller-Cook or visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/hayley-miller-cook-1704128594597#timelineUpdates
o find out more about St Wilfrid’s Hospice, visit stwhospice.org.