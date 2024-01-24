BREAKING

Hospice mascot visits cold water dipper

St Wilfrid’s Hospice mascot, Wilfie Bear, visited supporter Hayley Miller-Cook to cheer her on during one of her daily five minute cold water dips which she is doing every day of January.
By Jenny GriffithsContributor
Published 24th Jan 2024, 16:39 GMT
Cold water hater Hayley is undertaking the chilly challenge to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s, which provides care and support for people across Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with life-limiting illnesses.

Hayley came up with the idea of a daily dip after the hospice cared for her friend last year.

She set a fundraising target of £200 but the public response has been so positive, she’s already raised more than £3,400, with donations coming in from around the world.

Wilfie Bear visits HayleyWilfie Bear visits Hayley
She’s also been receiving an anonymous delivery of different hats to wear. The person or people will reveal themselves on the final day.

Hayley’s dips are uploaded to her Facebook page every day.

To watch, search for Hayley Miller-Cook, or to sponsor, visit justgiving.com and search for Hayley Miller-Cook or visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/hayley-miller-cook-1704128594597#timelineUpdates

o find out more about St Wilfrid’s Hospice, visit stwhospice.org.

Related topics:Facebook