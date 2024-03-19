Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The daytime sessions are open to anyone interested in learning more about making or changing their will, inheritance tax and power of attorney.

The dates are Thursday, April 18, Tuesday, June 11, Thursday, June 20 and Thursday, July 11.

Each seminar has a different solicitor in attendance to offer help and advice. Solicitor firms taking part include Barwells, SO Legal, Parfitt Cresswell and Stephen Rimmer.

St Wilfrid’s provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with life-limiting illnesses.

Rozelyn Bristowe, the hospice’s Donor Development Manager, said: “Leaving a gift in your will not only provides patients’ care and comfort, but it supports everything the hospice does.

"Gifts in wills come in all sizes, but whatever the amount, each gift will make a very real, positive difference to the lives of patients and their families.”

