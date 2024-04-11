Hospital radio station, Seaside Hospital Radio, celebrates a combined 100 years of service for two presenters
Dave Field and Dave Vickery recently received long service awards from the Hospital Broadcasting Association (HBA), to celebrate their long service to Seaside Hospital Radio (SHR).
SHR radio presenter and publicity officer Andy Martin tells us: “We, can't thank, the 'two Daves', enough, for what they've done for us, and, all, who listen, or have listened, over the years, and we are so grateful, for their commitment, and loyalty, to the station, and its listeners.”
Andy continues: “SHR’s, studios, have been based, at Southlands Hospital, in Shoreham, for 51 years now, and we've had many famous names, and former Members, associated with the station, including for example, national radio, and TV personality, Simon Mayo, the late / great, Ambrose Harcourt ( Southern Sounds, Southern FM, Heart, Regency Radio, Brighton), and, regional television presenter, Fred Dinenage MBE, was SHR’s Vice-President for 20 years.”
Seaside Hospital Radio, is available worldwide on smart speaker, smart phone, internet radio, by just saying, for example, Alexa / Siri, 'play Seaside Hospital Radio', or by scanning, the QR code on the cover of their current magazine, which can be viewed, and read on their website, seasidehr.com