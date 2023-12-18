Hosting the Turner Prize has been heralded as a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for the town by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The contemporary exhibition of works by the four shortlisted artists opened at Towner Eastbourne gallery on September 28 and runs until April 14.

The prize, named after landscape painter JMW Turner, is held in a venue other than the Tate Britain in alternate years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Darling was announced as the winner of the prestigious art prize at a ceremony in Eastbourne.

Hosting the Turner Prize has been heralded as a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for the town by Eastbourne Borough Council. Picture: Towner

In 2019, the prize was hosted in the Turner Contemporary, Margate, also named after the painter, whose work was inspired by the Thanet coast.

Eastbourne Alive - a cultural programme coinciding with the exhibition - and the Turner Prize are significant reasons for visiting the town, the Towner gallery has said.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “Hosting The Turner Prize at Towner Eastbourne has been a fantastic opportunity for Eastbourne, creating a real buzz that can be felt around the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The national and international press coverage has certainly put Eastbourne in the spotlight, helping to change outdated perceptions of our town and showcasing the fabulous culture, eateries, experiences and more that Eastbourne has to offer.