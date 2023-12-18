Hosting Turner Prize a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for Eastbourne
The contemporary exhibition of works by the four shortlisted artists opened at Towner Eastbourne gallery on September 28 and runs until April 14.
The prize, named after landscape painter JMW Turner, is held in a venue other than the Tate Britain in alternate years.
Jesse Darling was announced as the winner of the prestigious art prize at a ceremony in Eastbourne.
In 2019, the prize was hosted in the Turner Contemporary, Margate, also named after the painter, whose work was inspired by the Thanet coast.
Eastbourne Alive - a cultural programme coinciding with the exhibition - and the Turner Prize are significant reasons for visiting the town, the Towner gallery has said.
Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “Hosting The Turner Prize at Towner Eastbourne has been a fantastic opportunity for Eastbourne, creating a real buzz that can be felt around the town.
“The national and international press coverage has certainly put Eastbourne in the spotlight, helping to change outdated perceptions of our town and showcasing the fabulous culture, eateries, experiences and more that Eastbourne has to offer.
“With over 60,000 people visiting the exhibition since it opened in September we have welcome thousands of new people to the town who we hope will return again in the future. Open until 14 April 2024, I would encourage anyone who is yet to see this inspiring exhibition to visit Eastbourne!”