Housebuilder gives boost to Crowborough athlete’s dreams of competing at Paris Olympics

Team England Decathlete and local Crowborough resident, Harry Kendall, received a major boost to his dreams of competing in the Paris Olympics next year thanks to Persimmon Homes South East.

Cllr Love, Harry Kendall, Martin Crick and Cllr Bedwell at the cheque presentation

The local housebuilder has provided Harry with a £5,000 donation from its Community Champions scheme which will help Harry to train, compete and get the best support available ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Persimmon’s Community Champions has donated over £1.5m to charities, sports clubs and other worthy causes in the last two years. Persimmon Homes South East felt this local grant for Harry aligned well with Persimmon’s status as an Official Partner of Team GB.

Harry finished in the Top 8 at the Commonwealth Games last year and is currently one of top ranked Decathletes in the country. Persimmon South East’s Managing Director, Martin Crick was joined by Mayor of Uckfield, Cllr Jackie Love and Cllr Bedwell to present Harry with the donation at Persimmon’s Harlands Park site, East Sussex.

Harry Kendall, Crowborough resident and Team England Decathlete said: “It is brilliant to see the way Persimmon Homes South East are helping local athletes and I’m really grateful for their support.

“Training, equipment and travel can be a real challenge for athletes and this generous contribution will make an enormous difference as I step up my preparations, and hopefully secure the opportunity to represent Great Britain in Paris next year.”

Martin Crick, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes South East said: “We’re always keen to invest and support those communities in which we are working and Harry’s achievements really are an inspiration.

“We’re delighted to be able to support him through our Community Champions scheme and we wish him the very best of luck!”

Cllr Jackie Love, Mayor of Uckfield added: “I and my fellow Councillor Karen Bedwell were delighted to help present this cheque to Harry and see first-hand how Persimmon are investing in our local area.

“It was a pleasure to meet Harry and hear his passion for athletics and how he had followed his dreams.