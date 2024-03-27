Housebuilder supports Easter raffle at Eastbourne school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation from David Wilson Homes, which is building homes at the nearby Meadowburne Place development, went towards additional raffle prizes including two ‘One for All’ vouchers and chocolate bars featuring hidden golden tickets inside.

The Golden Ticket Easter Raffle will enable the school to fundraise for new outdoor play equipment, such as hula hoops and balls to support the physical and emotional wellbeing of its pupils.

Sally Simpson, Headteacher at Parkland Junior School, commented: “The Easter Raffle was a huge success, and it was fantastic to have the support from David Wilson Homes. The generous donation helped to supply 222 chocolate bars for the raffle which featured 40 hidden golden tickets which could be exchanged for one of the prizes.

“Our fundraising efforts will make a significant difference to our students, as playtime is an essential part of a school day, allowing them to form friendships and build confidence outside of the classroom.”

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “We are proud to support The Parkland Federation’s fundraising efforts towards its new playground equipment for its pupils, which will support essential outdoor learning and social development. We hope everyone indulged in as much chocolate as they could, and the winners enjoy their prizes!”

David Wilson Homes’ Meadowburne Place has a range of three and four bedroom homes, with prices starting from £414,995 for a three-bedroom property.