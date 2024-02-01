Housebuilder welcomes new apprentice to build local careers in construction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Developments’ Early Careers Intermediate and Advanced Apprenticeships provide hands-on experience alongside college learning, enabling students to become fully qualified bricklayers or carpenters over 18 months.

Reflecting on his experience, Ruben, (age 18 from Eastbourne), said: “Applying for this apprenticeship was a no brainer for me – within 18 months, I will have earned a recognised qualification while learning on the job and earning a salary, instead of being burdened with debt from university.

“My work so far at Ersham Park has taught me necessary carpentry skills for everything from trussed roofs to door handles but it has also given me transferrable life skills, such as communicating effectively in a team. Long-term, I hope to transfer into site management.”

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, Barratt Developments is now opening two new vacancies for apprenticeships this year, to start in September 2024.

Aspiring apprentices can apply for a bricklaying or carpentry placement at the Barratt Homes’ Fairway Gardens development in Angmering, or a bricklaying placement at The Poppies development in Aylesford.

Carl Bune, Construction Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties comments: “Ruben has already proved himself as a fantastic addition to our Ersham Park team. We take great pride in recruiting those with a passion for their craft, with determination to learn new skills and hone their techniques.

“Through our careers programmes we aim to give people a direct pathway into the industry which is crying out for skilled individuals across a whole range of careers. Apprenticeships are key to the future of the housebuilding industry as a whole and as a division we look forward to welcoming many more to our teams across Sussex, Surrey and Berkshire.”