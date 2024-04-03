Housebuilder's £3,000 community fund closes soon for local projects in West Sussex

It’s your last chance to apply to premium housebuilder Redrow Southern Counties’ community fund, with applications closing in less than two weeks, on Monday 15th April.With up to £3,000 available to help support community initiatives led by groups, schools, organisations, and individuals across Hampshire, West Sussex and Berkshire, applicants must get their entries in as soon as possible.
By Lorene OreillyContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:47 BST
£3,000 for Local Causes

The aim of Redrow Southern Counties’ community fund is to help local groups at the heart of the community to have the equipment and tools they need to benefit and improve their local areas.

The housebuilder, which is currently building in Hampshire, West Sussex and Berkshire, wants to support an array of projects, from new books for school children, to new kits for a sports team, or even craft supplies for a youth group.

Redrow's community fund is closing soonRedrow's community fund is closing soon
Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, comments: “As the deadline to apply for our community fund approaches, we urge groups, organisations, or individuals within Hampshire, West Sussex and Berkshire looking to make a difference in their local area to get their entries in as soon as possible.

“At Redrow, we are committed to supporting local infrastructure and creating thriving communities. We understand the role that community groups and organisations play in enhancing the local area, and our community fund enables us to help them with their exciting plans.”

The community fund will close at midnight on 15th April 2024, so please apply soon to avoid disappointment. To find out more about the £3,000 fund, and how to apply, please visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/southern-counties-community-fund

Redrow Southern Counties has a range of award-winning homes on offer across Hampshire, West Sussex and Berkshire. To find out more, please visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/

