'Housing land' between Horsham and Crawley goes up for sale

A plot of land – near a site earmarked for 3,000 new homes between Horsham and Crawley – has gone up for sale.

Agents Vail Williams say that the land, off the A264 north of Ifield Golf Club and within the Horsham district, has scope for building 20 houses ‘subject to planning.’

The 1.97 acre plot is around three miles east of Rusper and Crawley. Vail Williams say: “The site comprises of flat grass land and has one main access point into the site which is surrounded by trees. The site is neighbouring farm land to the north and detached residential dwellings to the south.”

They say the freehold site is to be sold with vacant possession and they add: “We are seeking offers unconditional of planning; price is available upon application.”

Land to the north and nearby is owned by Homes England and has been promoted as a major new residential site for around 3,000 houses.

Examination of Horsham District Council's Local Plan – which sets out where and when 13,000 new homes would be built up to the year 2040 – was halted in December.

A Government inspector stopped the proceedings after saying he had ‘significant concerns’ about the plan’s ‘soundness and legal compliance.’

But the council has described his actions as ‘premature’ and has asked him to reconsider and reopen the hearings.