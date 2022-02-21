Housing secured for vulnerable people in Worthing

Worthing Borough Council said the 36 units in Rowlands Road and Downview Road will help to improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable people living in town, while also saving the council more than £160,000 in the first year, by reducing the spending on temporary and emergency placements.

According to Worthing Borough Council, there are 269 households in temporary accommodation provided by the council compared to 176 in January 2021.

The afforable homes are included in the Thriving People and Communities scheme, which forms part of the council’s aspiration to improve levels of affordable housing supply, while recognising the high need for emergency and temporary accommodation.

Worthing Borough Council said the 36 units in Rowlands Road and Downview Road will help to improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable people living in town. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

The development in Downview Road includes a commercial unit, and eight one and two bedroom flats, and is expected to save the council around £104,000 in its first year. The council has calculated that on average, the Downview Road development will save it £245,000 a year going forward.

A former care home in Rowlands Road, parts of which date back to the Edwardian era, has been converted into 19 self-contained flats. The council has said that the Rowlands Road properties will save the it about £58,000 a year.

Councillor Heather Mercer, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for customer services, which includes housing, said: “It is fantastic to see these projects providing people with much-needed homes, which mean they can stay close to their families and support networks instead of moving out of the area.

“We are committed to improving the lives of vulnerable people and young families to give them the stability they need to get themselves back on an even keel.

“Projects like this allow children to stay at their current schools and help to reduce mental and physical health problems, alleviating pressure on other services.

“Placing people in private temporary and emergency accommodation, such as bed and breakfasts and hotels, is also expensive and these new homes will deliver large savings to the Council over many years.