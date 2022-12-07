Bersted greenfield land has been ‘decimated by concrete’ and Yapton is like a ‘legoland’.

So say two Arun district councillors as the government announced changes making housing targets advisory instead of mandatory.

The Government is set to change the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill to make clear that centrally-dictated targets are advisory instead of mandatory, meaning councils will be allowed to build fewer homes if they can show that hitting the targets would significantly change the character of an area.

Cllr Martin Lury (Lib Dem, Bersted) said: “If it is true that the new government rules will mean councils can build fewer homes if they can show that hitting the targets would significantly change the character of an area, then there is still some hope for what used to be Bersted Village.

West Bersted masterplan

"The words of MP Andrew Griffith referring to his opposition to unsustainable development on greenfield sites has ironically particular resonance to Bersted residents, given that Bersted used to be a semi-rural village but now, partly thanks to Arun’s Local Plan, has more houses than urban Bognor Regis and more in the pipeline!

"Our greenfield land has been decimated by concrete and almost consigned to history (ask residents of Yapton, Pagham and Bersted) with this western side of the district taking a disproportionate allocation of housing under Arun Conservatives ill-judged Local Plan in an area so clearly lacking in road infrastructure, doctor and dentist provision to boot!

"Much of the damage has already been done in Arun, but maybe harm to character and infrastructure deficit could be advocated to avoid coalescence with Chichester and total gridlock on our local roads - saturation point has surely been reached!”

Cllr Amanda Worne (Lib Dem, Yapton) said: “I am not in the slightest bit impressed as the irreparable damage to our beautiful green spaces has been done.”

She said massive developments were being built along with piecemeal ones without any infrastructure and any developer money was going to Littlehampton and Angmering.

"They are the wrong houses for the wrong people in the wrong area,” she said. “Greedy, wealthy people are taking advantage of rural communities and villages leaving them with the aftermath when they are not around to see the consequences of they they do.

"I know we need houses but we need the right houses in the right places. Brownfield sites and derelict buildings have got to be used.”

She said Michael Gove previously said he would work with communities but had not listened to requests for plans to be called in and now had the ‘audacity’ to do this.

"It’s too little too late,” she said. “Empty words, empty promises.

"I care about my community. I’ve been put in the position I am in by people who need support by someone who can be their voice but nobody listens.

"Yapton is classed as a dumping ground. It’s like a legoland here now. We deserve more and I’ll keep fighting for it.

Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb called the change a ‘much better approach.

said: “I’m very pleased by the Government’s announcement on planning which means planning inspectors, when determining how many houses we should build, will need to take into account constraints such as the National Park to our north and areas that are subject to regular flooding.

"This is a much better approach that considers local opinion and concerns.”

