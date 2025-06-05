Hove cafe which dates back to 1930 re-opens with all-new look
The Meeting Place Cafe, in Hove, has reopened after an extensive refurbishment.
The cafe, on King’s Esplanade, dates all the way back to 1930 and has recently reopened with a host of new amenities, including, for the first time ever, indoor seating.
It’s thanks to an all new, modern structure, complete with contemporary facilities, which replaces the old kiosk.
In comes after the cafe’s owners were granted unanimous planning permission in June 2023. The cafe serves food and drink between 7am and 5pm, with customer toilets, wheelchair access, baby changing rooms and WiFi onsite.
