Hove gymnasts flying high as they get ready to attend the World Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam

Local gymnastics club, Dysons based in Hove, will be taking 12 gymnasts out to Amsterdam this Summer to take part in the worldwide gymnastics’ festival World Gymnaestrada.
By Sarah Dyson-BottleContributor
Published 26th May 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:08 BST
Flying high in preparation for Amsterdam
Flying high in preparation for Amsterdam

Amsterdam is set to host this worldwide celebration of gymnastics that is held in a different country every four years at the end of July 2023. With over 19,000 participants expect to attend this year, Dysons are excited to be part of the British Gymnastics team heading over to showcase their routines on this international stage.

Dyson gymnasts aged from nine to 19 years old will be performing both a small group routine created at their club, and a large group routine learned through video and mass group practices with the other 800+ gymnasts attending from the UK.

In 2023, exactly 70 years after the first edition of the World Gymnaestrada, this spectacular event is back in Amsterdam! True to its founding principles, but with a fresh and innovative interpretation for a new generation. From 30 July until 5 August 2023, music and dance are an important part in the entertainment programme.

Flying high in preparation for Amsterdam
Flying high in preparation for Amsterdam

Head coach and owner Sarah Dyson said: “I can’t wait to see these gymnasts fulfilling their dreams, they have worked long and hard for this goal, overcoming adversity and adapting to changes with a happy attitude and great work ethic.”

Flying high in preparation for Amsterdam
Flying high in preparation for Amsterdam
Flying high in preparation for Amsterdam
Flying high in preparation for Amsterdam
