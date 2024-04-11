Hove nursery raises funds for charity with fun-filled dancethon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The children showcased their dancing skills to a diverse range of music, including African, French, and jazz-themed tunes. With enthusiasm and joy, they delighted in demonstrating their best moves, all in the name of a good cause. Parents and families were encouraged to contribute to the Foundation's Just Giving page, further supporting the fundraising efforts.

In 2024 the Bright Horizons Foundation will open its 100th Bright Space in the UK to support vulnerable children, to commemorate this achievement, they held their fundraising day on April 9th, which was the 100th day of the year. Eager to celebrate this milestone, the children at Hove nursery participated in the dance event to contribute to the fundraising efforts.

The Foundation launched its 100 Your Way campaign at the beginning of the year, with a goal of raising £100,000. Whether people walk 100 miles, do 100 laps of an outdoor space, do 100 press ups, perform 100 acts of kindness, or sell 100 cakes, 100 Your Way is a year-long, 100-themed fundraiser, in which individuals, teams, workplaces and communities commit to fundraise towards this £100K target.

Approximately 300 of Bright Horizons nurseries throughout the UK have been getting involved in fundraising as part of the Foundation’s 100 Your Way campaign, and over £10,000 has been raised so far.

The Foundation is focused on improving the lives of vulnerable children and families experiencing crisis and disadvantage. Its Bright Spaces are enriching play environments for children impacted by domestic violence, abuse, homelessness, parental imprisonment, and ill health, and are designed to help children heal from trauma through play.