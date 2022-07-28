How to get a free football in East Sussex

East Sussex's football giveaway

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery will be leaving free footballs around the city to encourage more people to have a go at football to coincide with the Goal Power! Women’s football 1894-2022 exhibition which celebrates a dream squad of female footballers. It also coincides with the fantastic success of England in the Women’s Euros which sees England take on Germany in the final this Sunday.

From locations of sporting interest to community spaces such as Preston Park, Churchill Square and Hove Lawns, balls will be found in a variety of public and community spaces.

Anyone who finds a ball can post a selfie with the ball for free entry to the exhibition Goal Power! at Brighton Museum. Simply show the ball or your post at the front desk of the museum.

Jody East who curated the Goal Power! exhibition said: “This has been a wonderful summer so far for women’s football. We want everyone to have a go at football whether you’ve played before or not. Have a look-out our footballs and have a go. Then come and see our fantastic exhibition looking at the trailblazers in women’s football who have changed the game through history.”

Take the ball home or have a play and celebrate women’s football.

