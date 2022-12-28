Dogs Trust, the UK's largest canine charity, is offering advice to dog owners ahead of the New Year’s Eve fireworks and calling for volunteers to take part in a ground-breaking new study.

Pets can be scared by the unexpected bangs and blasts of fireworks as the clock strikes midnight to bring in 2023 but there are ways owners can help them cope.

Adel Burnett, Dogs Trust Shoreham manager said: "Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying and confusing experience for them. Fireworks also tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful, including having a clear plan, ahead of time, to help their dog cope. Dogs will respond to fireworks in different ways, some will want to find a cosy hiding place, whilst others will want reassurance. It is important to recognise the individual needs of your dog, letting them do what makes them feel most comfortable, if it is safe to do so.”

Pets can be scared by the unexpected bangs and blasts of fireworks as the clock strikes midnight to bring in 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs Trust is carrying out a ground-breaking study this New Year’s Eve, exploring how fireworks and loud noises affect dogs. The charity is collaborating with the University of Salford, combining the university’s specialist knowledge in acoustics and the charity’s expertise in dog behaviour, and is seeking volunteers to take part. Everyone is invited to take part in the study by completing a short survey, available December 31, 2022, to January 8, 2023.

Full guidance on helping dogs to cope with fireworks is available on the charity's website but the top tips include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Adapt your routine – To avoid taking your dog out when fireworks have started, gradually change their routine leading up to events. For example, it may be a good idea to start walking them earlier in the day alongside gradually changing their feeding time to allow them time to eat, exercise and toilet before dark.

• Keep your dog safe - Make sure your house and garden are secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs Trust recommends you create a safe place for your dog

• Recognise the needs of your dog – Fireworks can spark varied reactions from dogs, some will appear relaxed and unbothered by the loud bangs; others will show signs of anxiety or fear. They may show subtle signs, such as panting or licking their lips, finding somewhere to hide or seeking attention from their human family. Or they may show more obvious signs, such as pacing, barking or even toileting in the house. Whilst these signs can be related to fear of noise, they can also indicate underlying health problems so please contact your vet for advice if you are concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some dogs will benefit from having a safe place to retreat to. Introduce this well in advance and encourage them there by building up positive associations with their new den. Other dogs will cope best by seeking reassurance, so give them attention and comfort if they seek this out. Some dogs may not seem worried but it’s best to keep them occupied with their favourite toys or activities so they don’t start to get anxious. It is important to remember, fear of fireworks can appear at any time and any age, so it is essential to support your dog throughout their life.

Plan in advance and seek guidance from your vet - they can help with advice and may also prescribe medication if deemed necessary to help your dog cope. Medication can be extremely useful where dogs are fearful as it can not only help them cope during the fireworks event but also stop their fear escalating after each event.

Advertisement Hide Ad