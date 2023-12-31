How to keep your dogs safe, calm and happy during New Year's Eve fireworks

With plenty of New Year’s Eve fireworks displays expected tonight (December 31) here’s how to keep your anxious pets as safe, as calm and as happy as can be.

For people, fireworks are a spectacle; the fizz, snap, crackle and bang of a firework in flight is a special kind of magic, and the perfect way to kick off the new year. But, for four-legged friends like cats and dogs, it’s a very different story. Fireworks are so loud, cause such a huge spectacle, that dogs can’t help but think they’re under attack. They don’t know exactly what’s attacking them, or how to protect themselves, so their only response is to panic.

It’s distressing. No one wants to stay up for hours into the night, trying to calm a terrified dog, and no one wants to see their usually-cuddly pooch quivering in their basket. Fortunately, though, there are a few things you can do to take the sting out of a busy fireworks night.

The experts at Battersea Dogs Home advise creating a safe space to which your dog can retreat from fireworks: a table draped with a blanket, or an open crate with blankets inside make for perfect shelters which provide an adequate sense of protection from what your dog might see as a threat. If you use a cage, though, just make sure not to close it, since this can create even more stress for your dog; it’s important to give your dog space to follow its feelings and several options for comfort and shelter.

Battersea Dogs Home also suggests masking the sound of the bangs by keeping a TV or radio on in the background – comforting, familiar sounds which undermine the sense of threat created by the fireworks themselves. There are also plenty of soothing music playlists online, specifically tailored to a dog’s needs and designed to create a soothing environment for a stressed-out canine.

Dogs Trust, meanwhile, advise making sure your home is escape-proof before the fireworks start, since some dogs might try to run away if they’re scared enough, and insecure doors and windows might provide an inconvenient (for you) exit.