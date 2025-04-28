How Worthing and Adur will celebrate VE Day 80, the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proclamations will be made and beacons will be lit across Worthing and Adur to mark VE Day 80, the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe.

It is hoped there will be a large community celebration, with Worthing Borough Council even moving its Beacon to allow as many people as possible to take part.

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, who is leading the national commemoration, said: "We, as a nation and alongside our allies, are committed to making this the largest celebration of the Victory in Europe since the day it was announced 80 years ago by the great Winston Churchill. It’s a time to pay tribute to the many millions who sacrificed so much for the freedoms we all enjoy today.”

VE Day, May 8, was when the Second World War came to an end in Europe and the long-anticipated news resulted in millions celebrating with street parties, dancing and singing across the country in 1945.

Town crier Bob Smytherman at the Worthing Beacon, which has recently been moved further west

For the 80th anniversary, Adur and Worthing Councils have been encouraging people to organise get togethers and street parties, as well as creating their own programme of civic and community celebrations.

Worthing Town Centre BID has a street market party planned for Sunday, May 4, from 11am to 4pm, with live performances throughout the day. The event will start with a Royal British Legion and Veterans Association march from 10.30am, ending in South Street Square by 11.30am.

On Thursday, May 8, there will be services at Worthing Town Hall, Lancing Parish Hall and the Shoreham Centre at 9am and VE Day flags will be raised. Mr Peek said this should not be a sombre reminder of the past but a vibrant symbol of a shared journey toward a brighter, peaceful future.

Town crier Bob Smytherman will be delivering a spirited VE Day 80 Proclamation in Lancing, while the mayor of Worthing will read the Proclamation in Worthing and the chairman of Adur in Shoreham.

Mr Smytherman will then read the Proclamation at The Broadwater pub in Worthing for a gathering of veterans at 1pm. The Broadwater Greene King pub's celebrations run from midday to 4pm with live music from Beth Sarah.

Beacons across the area will be lit in the evening of May 8 at 9.30pm, in Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham.

The Worthing event starts at 8.30pm with the Salvation Army Band playing as people gather. The beacon has been moved to a new permanent location adjacent to The Seafront Gallery, opposite Augusta Place, to make it more accessible to large crowds.

Veterans and military cadet units will march along the promenade from Steyne Gardens before the VE Day tribute is read and after the beacon lighting, the VE Day song I Vow to Thee My Country and the National Anthem will close the event.

Lancing Parish Council will host an evening of entertainment with food and craft stalls on Lancing Beach Green on May 8 from 5pm to 10pm, including a parade, live performances and the lighting of the beacon.

Shoreham Fort will be opening the gates at 6.30pm on May 8 for an evening celebration and beacon lighting, with people encouraged to bring a picnic.

Southwick Green Royal British Legion's VE Day celebration will take place at Southwick Square on Saturday, May 10, from 11am to 2pm. There will be short Thanksgiving Service followed by live music performed by Angel Delights. Residents are invited to take picnics for Tea on the Green from midday to 5pm.

Worthing Veterans are planning a VE Day parade on Sunday, May 11, from 10.50am to 11.15am at Worthing War Memorial.

Mr Peek said: "This isn’t just about remembering the past - it’s about celebrating and enduring the spirit of peace that we all share today, and the friendships that have grown stronger over the last 80 years.

"Let’s make this celebration a global thank you – a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who made unimaginable sacrifices to secure the peace we enjoy today. As we gather to celebrate, let’s also remember to honour their legacy by committing to the values they fought for: peace, unity, and reconciliation.”