Huge donation to Conquest Hospital at Hastings provides vital equipment which could shorten waiting lists

Staff and League of Friends members at the hospital with the new equipment. Picture by James Payne

​This new equipment boasts 50% narrower tubes than a traditional endoscope, and as it is inserted via the nose it avoids the gag reflex many patients struggle with.

Prior to this, if a patient were unable to tolerate a traditional endoscopy, they would go on a waitlist to have the procedure under anaesthetic. This means a longer wait for diagnostics and treatment, as well as an increased need for NHS resources. It can also be more dangerous for patients with specific pre-existing conditions. Now, patients can instead be switched onto a list for the Transnasal procedure.

The department had one Transnasal Endoscope already, enabling them to see 1-2 TNE patients per clinic. With the additional three they can now see 10-12 TNE patients in a clinic. This makes a vast difference to the capacity of the unit, and in time they expect to see an impact on the waitlists too.

The transnasal scan equipment. Pic by James Payne.

Consultant Dr Steven Fong said the equipment will help the unit to ensure it is a centre of excellence. Endoscopy Unit Matron, Myra Mendoza, described the equipment as ‘game changing’.

Recent patient Elaine was happy to share her experience. Elaine has a particularly strong gag reflex, and on previous occasions has had to undergo endoscopic procedures under anaesthetic. She was encouraged to instead have the Transnasal Endoscopy. Whilst nervous, she agreed, and was delighted she was not only able to tolerate the procedure, but avoided sedation, with just a local anaesthetic throat spray to ease her discomfort. Elaine says she would be very happy to have the Transnasal Endoscopy again if needed.