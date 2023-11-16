Huge Improvements welcomed at well-loved Herstmonceux Peace Memorial Hall

Herstmonceux Peace Memorial Hall have secured a substantial grant of £27,930 from Biffa Award for the installation of new windows and fire exit doors through the entire building.

The Hall was originally built in time for the Millennium with funding from the Parish Council and charities together with the sports funding.

Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award Grants Manager, said: "We are delighted to champion the revitalization of the popular Herstmonceux Peace Memorial Hall. The new windows and fire exit doors will increase heat retention, making the space more comfortable and save energy at the same time."

Mr. Ian Stewart, Treasurer of the Hall, was involved from the start with the original plans and organisation of the construction in 1998/99 and is delighted to have been able to secure this funding.

Herstmonceux Village Hall. Photo: Ian Stewart

The Hall has since been a major asset for the Parish and wider local community providing facilities for all ages in a variety of uses from pre-school to the lunch clubs and different dance groups, plus the Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society who rehearse weekly and put on two big shows per year.

For the many groups who regularly use the hall and the weekend party hirers, the improvement in the overall look and feel of the building has been immeasurable in that it is now brighter, draught free, dryer and warmer. Happily, the Community are now guaranteed a future with the facilities available to them in this fabulous Hall.