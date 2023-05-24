The artwork can be found in Bexhill Road in St Leonards.

It was created by W.Ave Arts Bexhill and street artist Abraham. O.

The mural is of Sir David Attenborough, the well-known broadcaster, biologist, natural historian and author.

Mural of Sir David Attenborough created by W.Ave Arts on the back of The Compound community centre in St Leonards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its Facebook page, W.Ave Arts Bexhill said: “We have created a magnificent wall mural honouring the incomparable Sir David Attenborough, an extraordinary man who has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

"With utmost admiration, we celebrate his recent birthday and extend our heartfelt gratitude for his unwavering passion spanning over an impressive six decades. Mr Attenborough, your boundless love for the natural world has touched the lives of countless individuals, and we aspire to walk in your footsteps, igniting sparks of inspiration within the next generation. May this mural serve as a testament to your remarkable legacy, reminding us all of the profound beauty and urgency of preserving our precious planet.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to the incredibly talented artist, Abraham. O for bringing our vision to life with unrivaled skill and creativity. In our town, we are truly blessed to have such a remarkable artist. Abraham has not only captured the essence of David Attenborough but has also gifted our community with a masterpiece that will inspire awe and admiration for generations to come. Thank you, Abraham, for sharing your exceptional talents and enriching our lives with your artistry.

"The mural can be seen from Bulverhythe Road on a building we are currently refurbishing. We hope to be open to the community by mid-August. So keep your eyes peeled.”

Mural of Sir David Attenborough created by W.Ave Arts on the back of The Compound community centre in St Leonards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir David, 97, is best known for writing and presenting, in conjunction with the BBC Natural History Unit, the Life collection, a natural history documentary series.

He was a senior manager at the BBC, having served as controller of BBC Two and director of programming for BBC Television in the 1960s and 1970s.

His career as a writer, presenter and narrator has spanned eight decades, which includes series such as Natural World, Wildlife on One, the Planet Earth franchise, The Blue Planet and its sequel.

Sir David’s later work has been more vocal in support of environmental causes, such as restoring planetary biodiversity, switching to renewable energy, mitigating climate change, and reducing meat consumption.

Mural of Sir David Attenborough created by W.Ave Arts on the back of The Compound community centre in St Leonards.

W.Ave Arts - The Compound can be found at 161 Bexhill Road.