Huge Worthing fireworks display for bonfire night takes place tonight – full details

Taking place tonight (Sunday, November 5) a fireworks display will be let off from Worthing Pier at 6.45pm.

As in previous years, it has been organised by Worthing Lions with Worthing Town Centre Initiative.

A previous bonfire night fireworks display in Worthing

Coles Funfair will also be set up along the prom to provide rides for people to enjoy.