Huge Worthing fireworks display for bonfire night takes place tonight – full details

Thousands of people are expected to attend Worthing’s annual bonfire night celebrations.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 5th Nov 2023, 12:15 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT
Taking place tonight (Sunday, November 5) a fireworks display will be let off from Worthing Pier at 6.45pm.

As in previous years, it has been organised by Worthing Lions with Worthing Town Centre Initiative.

A previous bonfire night fireworks display in WorthingA previous bonfire night fireworks display in Worthing
A previous bonfire night fireworks display in Worthing

Coles Funfair will also be set up along the prom to provide rides for people to enjoy.

The fireworks can be seen from all along the beach and promenade. The fireworks are free to watch, but people are asked to give to the bucket collections to ensure future Worthing Lions events can take place.