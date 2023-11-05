Huge Worthing fireworks display for bonfire night takes place tonight – full details
Taking place tonight (Sunday, November 5) a fireworks display will be let off from Worthing Pier at 6.45pm.
As in previous years, it has been organised by Worthing Lions with Worthing Town Centre Initiative.
Coles Funfair will also be set up along the prom to provide rides for people to enjoy.
The fireworks can be seen from all along the beach and promenade. The fireworks are free to watch, but people are asked to give to the bucket collections to ensure future Worthing Lions events can take place.