Just before 8pm on Saturday (May 10), an excited crowd began forming on the Wish Tower Slopes.

As music blared from speakers, anyone walking past may have believed some kind of festival was taking place. But if you listened carefully, you’d notice a theme amongst the songs.

A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay and Aquarius by The 5th Dimension rung out across the seafront as participants looked to the sky for signs of alien life, following reports that Eastbourne had been chosen as the location for a UFO flyover.

This prediction came from Galactic Informers Spiritual Connection (GSIC), a global organisation created to ‘prove the existence of our off-world ET brothers and sisters’, according to its website.

The group had just hosted a convention at the Devonshire Park Theatre, where tickets would set you back at least £433.

In a YouTube video posted by Dani Henderson last week, the GSIC founder, said: “Did you know there’s a fleet of spacecraft flying over Eastbourne beach on May 10, 2025 at 8pm at night?

“I’m guaranteeing at least two real spacecraft.”

She urged people to ‘come in your millions’.

8pm passed and the crowd was only growing larger as more and more intrigued locals stumbled across the group. With still no sign of a UFO, the crowd was asked to sing One Love by Bob Marley to encourage the extra-terrestrials to make an appearance.

Halfway through the evening, Ms Henderson said she ‘had it on good authority’ that the spacecrafts were finally on their way.

At about 9.30pm, the crowd was told to ‘look up’ as flashing objects moved slowly across the sky – but whether they were satellites, planes or an alien spacecraft, we may never know.

1 . Hundreds gather for rumoured UFO appearance Hundreds gathered near the Wish Tower for a glimpse of a UFO. Photo: TK Photography Photo: TK Photography

2 . Hundreds gather for rumoured UFO appearance The crowd awaits a UFO sighting Photo: TK Photography

3 . Hundreds gather for rumoured UFO appearance Many of those in the crowd had attended a convention at Devonshire Park Theatre earlier in the day Photo: TK Photography