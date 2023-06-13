UK Power Networks said an underground electricity cable faulted on its high voltage network, causing an area-wide power cut.
It said homes in the TN39 3 and TN39 4 postcode areas are affected.
On its website, UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers have arrived on site in the Bexhill area to investigate the power cut affecting 678 properties. Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely.
"We became aware of this power cut at 5.43pm. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused. Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on.”
The company said affected homes are expected to have their power restored by 8.30pm to 9.30pm today.