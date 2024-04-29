Hundreds of cyclists call for safer streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"It was by far the biggest Kidical Mass ride we’ve yet seen, which only goes to show more and more people want Brighton & Hove to be more accessible for cycling," says Iliana Koutsou of Bricycles, the local cycling campaign group.

Councillors from both Labour and Green parties took part in the ride along with two candidates nominated for the next parliamentary elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's great that a good number of our local representatives pedalled along, as well as two hoping to get elected to Westminster," says Duncan Blinkhorn of Brighton BikeHub. "They'll have seen that we need a joined-up network of many more cycle lanes if people are going to feel safe getting around the city on two wheels."

Hundreds of children and adults called on the Council to make the city safe for cycling.

Sussex Police supported the event, providing officers and a vehicle to accompany the ride.

"We're really grateful to them and to all the lovely drivers who gave way to the riders, young and old," said Daren Callow of Old Shoreham Road BikeTrain, "We hope today's considerate attitudes among motorists will blossom so that cycling on the roads in Hove & Brighton is always as joyful as it's been on the Kidical Mass ride."

More than 100 children and adults began at each of three feeder rides at Wish Park, Hove Park and the Level, with two dozen more starting at Black Rock, before they all came together at the Peace Statue on Hove seafront. Then they did a compete circuit of the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad