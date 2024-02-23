And the lorry-loving traveller – Edward ‘Winky’ Watson – arrived in style on his final journey in a huge ‘Smokey and the Bandit’-style truck.

Daughter Lisa Marie Harbour said: “He loved his lorries and diggers.”

He was also a great family man who loved his children and grandchildren. “He was a happy-go-lucky, larger than life character,” said Lisa.

Winky was part owner of the business Horsham Stone where he worked with his two sons Jamie and Eddie. He was also a keen fisherman and loved to go fishing with his dad and sons. And his hobbies were reflected in the large number of floral tributes at the funeral service.

"He was loved and liked by all in the gypsy community,” said Lisa.

Funeral arrangements were by Ian Hart Funeral Services in Worthing.

