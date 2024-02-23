BREAKING
A much-loved member of the Sussex traveller community was given a fitting send-off ... with a Smokey and the Bandit truck seeing him on his final journey. Photo: Jack Chiverton/Eddie MitchellA much-loved member of the Sussex traveller community was given a fitting send-off ... with a Smokey and the Bandit truck seeing him on his final journey. Photo: Jack Chiverton/Eddie Mitchell
A much-loved member of the Sussex traveller community was given a fitting send-off ... with a Smokey and the Bandit truck seeing him on his final journey. Photo: Jack Chiverton/Eddie Mitchell

Hundreds of mourners attend the Horsham funeral of much-loved Sussex traveller

Hundreds of mourners crowded into St Mary’s Church in Horsham yesterday (Thursday) for the funeral of a much-loved member of the Sussex traveller community.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:40 GMT

And the lorry-loving traveller – Edward ‘Winky’ Watson – arrived in style on his final journey in a huge ‘Smokey and the Bandit’-style truck.

Daughter Lisa Marie Harbour said: “He loved his lorries and diggers.”

He was also a great family man who loved his children and grandchildren. “He was a happy-go-lucky, larger than life character,” said Lisa.

Winky was part owner of the business Horsham Stone where he worked with his two sons Jamie and Eddie. He was also a keen fisherman and loved to go fishing with his dad and sons. And his hobbies were reflected in the large number of floral tributes at the funeral service.

"He was loved and liked by all in the gypsy community,” said Lisa.

Funeral arrangements were by Ian Hart Funeral Services in Worthing.

There were large floral tributes to the much-loved dad and grandad.

1. Edward 'Winky' Watson's funeral

There were large floral tributes to the much-loved dad and grandad. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral at St Mary's Church in Horsham.

2. Edward 'Winky' Watson's funeral

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral at St Mary's Church in Horsham. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Magnificent floral tributes reflected Winky's many interests and hobbies

3. Edward 'Winky' Watson's funeral

Magnificent floral tributes reflected Winky's many interests and hobbies Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

There were hundreds of mourners

4. Edward 'Winky' Watson's funeral

There were hundreds of mourners Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SussexSt Mary's ChurchWorthing