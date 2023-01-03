The planting took place at Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground off Brighton Road in December.
Land manager William Salvetti said: “The project area is just over half an acre, approximately 2,500m2, and is located along the eastern boundary of Clayton Meadows. It will create a native woodland belt, which will improve connectivity to the ancient semi-natural woodland plots of Lagg Wood and Bonny’s Wood to the north of the site.”
The trees are part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, which is a nationwide initiative marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Together with Southern Co-op, Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground donated an extra £7,700 to the Queens Green Canopy. This funding was for tree packages for schools and community groups to apply for via the Woodland Trust. It equates to around 7,700 trees.
