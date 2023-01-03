Hundreds of trees and shrubs have been planted at a Hassocks burial site to provide a green corridor for wildlife.

Hundreds of trees and shrubs were planted at Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground, Hassocks, in December

The planting took place at Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground off Brighton Road in December.

Land manager William Salvetti said: “The project area is just over half an acre, approximately 2,500m2, and is located along the eastern boundary of Clayton Meadows. It will create a native woodland belt, which will improve connectivity to the ancient semi-natural woodland plots of Lagg Wood and Bonny’s Wood to the north of the site.”

The trees are part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, which is a nationwide initiative marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Together with Southern Co-op, Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground donated an extra £7,700 to the Queens Green Canopy. This funding was for tree packages for schools and community groups to apply for via the Woodland Trust. It equates to around 7,700 trees.