Hundreds of runners enjoy success at EnduranceLife Sussex in Eastbourne

Hundreds of runners enjoyed success as they took part in the EnduranceLife Sussex in Eastbourne.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Mar 2024, 12:08 GMT

The EnduranceLife Sussex took place on March 9 in the town and is a trail run set on the coast that shoulders the towns of Eastbourne and Seaford and includes a 10K, Half Marathon, Marathon and Ultra distance.

James Neave finished first in the 10K with a time of 46:34 while Nicole Frisby had the best female time for the 10K with the time of 51:54.

Joe Dale had the fastest half marathon time with 01:34:15 and Rachael Thompson had the best female time for the half marathon with the time of 01:50:47.

Patrick Wightman had the fastest marathon time with 03:32:57 and Hayley Green had the best female time for the marathon with the time of 03:49:58.

Chris Biley had the fastest ultra time with 04:29:47 and Jessie Spivey had the best female time for the ultra with 05:27:40.

