Hundreds of runners enjoy success at EnduranceLife Sussex in Eastbourne

The EnduranceLife Sussex took place on March 9 in the town and is a trail run set on the coast that shoulders the towns of Eastbourne and Seaford and includes a 10K, Half Marathon, Marathon and Ultra distance.

James Neave finished first in the 10K with a time of 46:34 while Nicole Frisby had the best female time for the 10K with the time of 51:54.

Joe Dale had the fastest half marathon time with 01:34:15 and Rachael Thompson had the best female time for the half marathon with the time of 01:50:47.

Patrick Wightman had the fastest marathon time with 03:32:57 and Hayley Green had the best female time for the marathon with the time of 03:49:58.

Chris Biley had the fastest ultra time with 04:29:47 and Jessie Spivey had the best female time for the ultra with 05:27:40.

Endurancelife Sussex Run 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

