Hundreds of Southern Water customers across Horsham District left with ‘no water’ following supply works 'failure'

Hundreds of Southern Water customers across the Horsham District – including Billingshurst, Pulborough, Rudgwick and Loxwood – have been left with ‘no water’ following a ‘failure’ at one of the company’s supply works.

By Matt Pole
Published 14th May 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 10:16 BST

Southern Water said the issue was caused by a failure at Hardham Water Supply Works.

The initial statement on Southern Water’s website said: “We’re sorry that customers in Horsham, Billinghurst, Broadbridge Heath, Pulborough, Codmore Hill, West Chiltington, Wisborough Gree, Rudgwick, Loxwood, Barns Green, Slinfold have no water supply. This has been caused by a failure at our Hardham Water Supply Works.”

Southern Water has advised residents affected by the shortage to pick up water at the designated bottled water station at Billingshurst Football Club in Jubilee Fields.

Hundreds of Southern Water customers across the Horsham District – including Billingshurst, Pulborough and Loxwood – have been left with ‘no water’ following a ‘failure’ at one of the company’s supply works. Picture by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty ImagesHundreds of Southern Water customers across the Horsham District – including Billingshurst, Pulborough and Loxwood – have been left with ‘no water’ following a ‘failure’ at one of the company’s supply works. Picture by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
The company said more bottled water stations will be opening, and their locations will be confirmed shortly.

Southern Water will also be delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers who are unable to visit the bottled water station.

An update statement on Southern Water’s website said: “For everyone in West Sussex that’s affected by a loss of supply, here’s where you can pick up bottled water today

“Billingshurst Football Club, A29, RH14 9PG

“What3Words location - scar.costumes.racetrack

“We’re sorry for the ongoing disruption, and we’re working as quickly as possible to bring supplies back.

“More bottled water stations will be opening and we will confirm these locations shortly.

“Deliveries to vulnerable customers on our priority services register will continue. If you have any concerns, please call us on 0330 303 0368.”

