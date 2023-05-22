Hundreds of people queued up on Bexhill seafront to help restore an artist’s public sculpture after it was vandalised.

Tschabalala Self’s sculpture, Seated, outside the De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP), was vandalised last Monday (May 15), the venue said.

The sculpture is of a seated black woman positioned looking out to sea.

The DLWP said the artwork was vandalised after the perpetrator covered the entirety of the woman’s skin with white spray paint.

However, members of the public queued up on Sunday to volunteer to help restore the sculpture after the DLWP invited people to ‘join together in an act of peaceful resistance’.

Volunteers donned gloves and helped clean off the paint in the event organised by the venue and supported by supported by Tschabalala Self.

A DLWP spokesperson said: “It was incredibly powerful to see over 300 people come together to make a start in cleaning the sculpture with scrubbing brushes and white spirit.

"Through this process of care and healing we were able to make it clear that these acts will not be tolerated in our community and we will continue doing the necessary work to combat racism in all its forms.

"We would like to thank everyone who came to restore and support as well as the hundreds of messages we received online.”

Tschabalala Self said: “Painting the skin of my sculpture white is an obscene act and I feel horribly for individuals in Bexhill for whom this event may have shocked or frightened. To my supporters there, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and a promise that I will continue to make work that provokes meaningful change and progress in our shared society.”

Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, said: “Bexhill Chamber of Commerce were incredibly proud of our community and members as they came out to participate in the restoration of this fantastic piece of public art.

"We were very pleased to see that following our shout out for help and support members of neighbouring Chambers also attended the restoration. This act of vandalism hit right at the heart of our community and was clearly intended to tarnish our town's reputation as a friendly welcoming place to visit - well this turn out shows that the vandals are wrong.

"We welcome everyone to Bexhill who wishes to share in our wonderful town in a positive and friendly way. Bexhill is proud and open for business."

Tschabalala Self’s first public sculpture was unveiled by the De La Warr Pavilion on April 19, outside on the lawn, facing the sea, and will be there until October 29.

It stands three metres high and is made from patinated bronze.

The DLWP said Seated will continue to be restored professionally and will reopen on Saturday, June 3.

1 . support_and_restoration_event_21052023-20.jpg Volunteers help restore the sculpture. Picture by Lineker Photography Photo: Lineker Photography

2 . support_and_restoration_event_21052023-113.jpg Volunteers help restore the sculpture. Picture by Lineker Photography Photo: Lineker Photography

3 . support_and_restoration_event_21052023-207.jpg Volunteers help restore the sculpture. Picture by Lineker Photography Photo: Lineker Photography

4 . support_and_restoration_event_21052023-176.jpg Volunteers help restore the sculpture. Picture by Lineker Photography Photo: Lineker Photography