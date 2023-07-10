NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

'I couldn't recommend the railway enough to young people - no day is the same'

University wasn’t on the radar for Riley Barnes, 19, who kickstarted his career in rail as soon as he could. He is studying towards a Business and Admin Apprenticeship at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).
By Sophie ChristianContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST

Ahead of World Youth Skills Day on 15 July, he’s encouraging more young people to consider a fulfilling career in the railway.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to work in rail. I started looking into different ways to join the industry and saw lots of apprenticeships on offer at GTR. I was doing my A Levels at the time and applied on the off-chance I might get in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Lots of my friends decided to go to university but I wanted to start earning my own money as soon as I could. I’ve been on the apprenticeship course for a year now and I’m really enjoying it. It mixes online learning with practical experience, where I can shadow colleagues and learn about different roles.”

Most Popular
Riley Barnes at GTR’s busy Rail Operating Centre in Three Bridges Riley Barnes at GTR’s busy Rail Operating Centre in Three Bridges
Riley Barnes at GTR’s busy Rail Operating Centre in Three Bridges

Riley, who works in GTR’s busy Rail Operating Centre in Three Bridges, said he isn’t fazed about being the youngest person in his team and is relishing every opportunity to learn new skills.

“Being the youngest in my team is great because I bring fresh ideas and a different perspective to the table. Since starting my apprenticeship, I’ve realised just how much opportunity there is in the railway, because there are so many career paths you can explore.

“5","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">I couldn’t recommend the railway enough to young people - no day is the same and there’s always something new and exciting on the horizon.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To follow in Riley’s footsteps, find out more about careers and apprenticeships at GTR here: GTR | Careers (gtrailwaycareers.com)6","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"eop",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"eop",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]"> 

Riley Barnes at GTR’s busy Rail Operating Centre in Three BridgesRiley Barnes at GTR’s busy Rail Operating Centre in Three Bridges
Riley Barnes at GTR’s busy Rail Operating Centre in Three Bridges
Related topics:Govia Thameslink RailwayA LevelsThree Bridges