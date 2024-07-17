'I couldn’t recommend the railway enough to young people, there’s always something new to learn'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blake Willimott was made redundant from his role as a retail assistant during the pandemic, but bounced back and joined the world of rail through a Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP).

Now a Platform Dispatcher for Southern Rail, Blake, 23, is sharing his story following World Youth Skills Day (15 July).

“In 2020 I was out of work for six months, but determined to get back on track, I looked into careers in the railway because my dad has been part of the industry for a long time, and he always made it sound interesting. I went down to my local Jobcentre and they recommended me for the SWAP scheme, which included a placement with Southern, so I put my best foot forward and haven’t looked back since!”

Southern launched its first SWAP scheme in 2020, in conjunction with East Sussex College and Jobcentre Plus. The three-week programme gives candidates the opportunity to develop essential employability skills while gaining qualifications.

Blake Willimott is a Platform Dispatcher at Barnham station

“The SWAP was great because the teachers at East Sussex College helped me create a standout CV and I learnt some fantastic interview tips, which came in handy because during Covid a lot of interviews were done virtually. During my placement at Barnham station, I was on the gateline helping passengers with their tickets and queries. I loved every minute of it, and my customer service skills really improved in those three weeks.”

Blake impressed his managers so much that he was offered a Gateline Assistant role at Barnham following his interview. He started working for Southern in January 2021, where he got more experience under his belt, before successfully applying for a Platform Dispatcher role in 2022.

Blake, who lives in Barnham, is encouraging more young people to consider a fulfilling career on the railway.

“I love helping hundreds of customers with their journeys every day and there’s always something new to learn at Southern, so I couldn’t recommend the railway enough to young people. If it wasn’t for the SWAP scheme, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today. It really helped me gain that vital experience, so I’d recommend it to anyone who’s looking to kickstart their career in rail.”

To follow in Blake’s footsteps and sign up for job alerts, visit GTR | Careers (gtrailwaycareers.com).