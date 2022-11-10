Re: the Harrow Lane housing development by Park Lane Homes that has just won approval on appeal after HBC had (for once!) sensibly turned it down because of the already ongoing over-development in the area - Harrow Lane Playing Field , Ashdown House, and Holmhurst St Mary.

Why should this appeal – by an inspector who comes from miles away and doesn’t understand the local context – be approved and leave us (as taxpayers) footing the bill?

Demolition team arrives at Ashdown House, Harrow Lane, St Leonards.

I dread to think how bad traffic congestion will be in the Harrow Lane/Ridge area when all these developments are completed – never mind the implications for the area’s infrastructure.

Perhaps the councillors who gave planning permission to all these huge side-by-side developments in the first place would like to reveal who they are, and explain their decisions to the rest of us.

But I won’t hold my breath.