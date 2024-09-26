I survived Fresher's week at university and I would not change a thing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresher’s week at university is one of the best things that you can experience in your life.

I look back on my time during the first weekend of university fondly.

Exploring new places and meeting new people.

The nerves of the first drive to Derby – which would be my home for the next four years – were running through my body, both in excitement and a little bit of fear.

I went to the University of Derby and Fresher's Week was one of the best week's of my life. Picture: University of Derby

When I reached my halls and unpacked my mountains and mountains of clothes, books and bedding, all those nerves washed away.

Sitting in the common room, away from my parents for the first time, myself and my friend Ross, who I’ve known since secondary school, met Liam from Bolton, Jon from Skegness, Mike from Gibraltar, and Lloyd from Llanberis in Wales – people from all over brought together in the excitement of starting a new chapter in our lives.

The first couple of nights were a blur: a haze of events and nights out, filled with bonding over pints at pubs, first lessons in lecture halls and a range of activities for people to participate in at the Fresher’s Fair at the university.

The Fair is the place to be during the first week, no matter your interests or hobbies, there was something for you to take part in and meet new people who share the same interests as you.

Some of the days during my first week were a bit worse for others. One of our other flatmates, who shall remain nameless, drank washing-up liquid on a dare in a drinking game and was subsequently sent to hospital.

He was fine in the end but did take some convincing to come out with us thereafter.

For anyone nervous taking the leap during the first week, don’t be. Jump into everything, enjoy all that’s on offer and I promise that you won’t regret it.

I started at The University of Derby in 2015, a long three and half hours away from Horsham, to begin a degree in Creative Writing and have never looked back since.