I travelled from Sussex to see one of the hottest new musicals in London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The movie Mean Girls might have been released almost 21 years ago, but I bet lots of you still quote it today.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I never wear pink without wondering if it’s Wednesday, and I know the word ‘fetch’ is never going to catch on.

And so news of the West End musical version of this iconic film opening in June of last year was met with fever-pitch excitement from me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being invited to go and watch it this year left me positively elated. What’s so nice about movies that stand the test of time is that you get to introduce them to a new generation. And with the release of the musical film version of Mean Girls in 2024, my daughter’s interest in this cultural touchstone was really ignited.

Mean Girls is playing at the Savoy Theatre in London – and it's easy to get from Sussex

She watched it on repeat, and consequently knew all the words to Apex Predator which she sung at the top of her voice on multiple occasions.

And so telling her she was coming to see the London show with me was such a treat. She was overjoyed.

Running at the Savoy Theatre, it’s easy to get to from Sussex. We travelled from Worthing to London Victoria, where we hopped on the district and Circle line for three stops to Embankment and walked to the theatre from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show itself is epic. Full of the wit, sass, fashion and fun you’d expect from Mean Girls. I loved it and seeing my daughter feeling just as enthusiastic made it extra special.

There aren’t many shows where they hit just as perfectly for all ages, but Mean Girls finds the sweet spot for everyone.

Performed by an incredibly talented cast, the dialogue is fast-paced and punchy and the songs are next level good. Days later I’m still constantly humming Revenge Party – it’s the ultimate earworm.

Set changes were instant, thanks to video screens being used for the most part rather than actual sets and props, and it made for really vibrant staging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were blown away by the voices of everyone in the show, but Elena Skye as Janis Sarkisian was electric. And Charlie Burn as Cady Heron made being the lead look effortless.

We left the theatre at the end of the show on a complete high. And when you could easily sit down and watch it all again straight away, you know it’s been a very good night.

Mean Girls is now booking to June 8 at the Savoy Theatre. For more information and to book tickets, see https://london.meangirlsmusical.com/