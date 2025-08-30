I visit the new vets in Mid Sussex

I visited the newly opened Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery in Hassocks

Practice Manager Dani Kaelin took me on a tour of the facilities. Dani said " We currently have kenneling for up to eight dogs, each kennel is glass fronted, individually heated and lit, which causes far less stress for the patient. We're also planning to have a walk-in kennel installed soon". Dani then showed me the separate cat ward which is where they can look after upto four cats, and again the kennels are glass fronted.

"In the prep room is where we have all our inhouse lab equipment, the majority of testing we can do in house, so that's liver and kidneys, haematology, there are some things we have to send away, but we can do most things here. We have a machine that looks at cells, and it can send the information to real life pathologists all over the world, and then we can get a report in about four hours, so it's very useful when diagnosing tumours and things like that, we can give our clients same day answers, or next day, rather than having to send samples l to the courier and wait for an external lab, we can do it all much quicker."

We then went to the theatre and Xray room, where they can do most surgeries. "The Xray is digital, so you haven't got to develop plates or anything, it goes straight from the table to the laptop. We've managed to do quite alot in a small space, obviously we've got the benefit of our Henfield surgery which is much bigger, but apart from the key hole surgery we can do pretty much everything here. We treat mainly dogs and cats, but we do see rabbits, guinea pigs and other animals too. We've got a vet at Henfield that particularly likes exotic species, she'll see the tortoises, iguana and things like that, we have pretty much got someone that'll see most small things, earlier this morning we treated a chicken."

"All our staff work between our branches at Hassocks, Partridge Green and Henfield, so it means that if our client wants to see a particular vet we can find them an appointment. We've got four main vets that work in our Hassocks surgery, but they also do shifts at the other surgeries. It's very much a family ethos."

"We'd been looking for a Hassocks premises for quite a while, and not alot comes up, it seems like such an obvious thing that Hassocks didn't have, a vets, and it's such a lovely community, we had such an overwhelming welcome from other businesses, the clients, it's just been fabulous to be honest. So far I think it's exceeded our expectations in the response we've had."

"The practice is owned primarily by Johnathan and Lisa Underwood who are both vets, both live locally, and myself and my husband, we own a small percentage, so it's between the two couples, my husband is a vet too. So it really is like the traditional family run practice, and how it should be, how it was about twenty to thirty years ago. All our vets have complete clinical freedom, so no one is deciding what treatment a pet gets before they've walked through the door, that's decided very much on an individual basis. We very much work with our clients, to decide what is best for them, for their finances, for their ethics, for their individual pet, and work out a treatment plan based on that. We'll always give them every option, and want our clients to feel really involved in their pets care."

You can find the Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery at the Rear of 44, Keymer Road, Hassocks.

1 . The new Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery at Hassocks. SR2508293 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld The new Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery at Hassocks. SR2508293 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

2 . The new Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery at Hassocks. Pictured Receptionist Lizzie and Practice Manager Dani. SR2508293 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld The new Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery at Hassocks. Pictured Receptionist Lizzie and Practice Manager Dani. SR2508293 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

3 . The new Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery at Hassocks. SR2508293 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld The new Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery at Hassocks. SR2508293 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

4 . The new Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery at Hassocks. SR2508293 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld The new Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery at Hassocks. SR2508293 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards