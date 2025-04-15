'Ice baths' and 'laughter sessions' on offer at golf club near Horsham
The unusual activities are on offer at Slinfold Golf & Country Club to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week in May.
The club – set in 165 acres of scenic countryside – provides health, fitness, and golf services for all ages and abilities and will be running a unique fortnight-long series called Mind, Body & Soul from Saturday May 10 to Friday May 23. Sessions will be available for members and non-members and will be delivered by the club’s own health, fitness, and golf experts and by specialist local businesses. Sessions will either be free or at a special discounted rate. The fortnight-long special timetable will include new experiences such as a breath workshop, golf mind factor teaching by the club’s head golf pro, an ice bath session, psychology of pain talk by Contours Sports Therapy Clinic based at the club, a sound bath, and a seated laughter wellbeing session.
For gym goers, there will also be a special gym challenge aimed at boosting endorphins and serotonin. And the club’s retreat spa will be offering discounts on selected 30 minute treatments. Club manager Luke Blacker said: “Our club prides itself on helping people lead healthier and happier lives and we believe mental wellbeing is just as important as physical wellbeing. With one in four people experiencing a mental health problem of some kind each year in England according to mental health charity Mind, it’s really important we provide a range of events for members and non-members to learn and enjoy from a variety of specialist experts.” Anyone who wants to learn more can email [email protected] or call 01403 791154.
