Ice rink could be back in Bognor Regis this Christmas
Permission is being sought to bring the popular ice skating rink back to Bognor Regis this Christmas – at a new venue.
A premises licence application has been made to Arun District Council for November 24 to January 8 at Arun Coach Park in London Road.
A drawing with the application by RC Catering shows food stalls, a bar, dodgems, G-Force and a waltzer along with the ice rink.
Opening hours would be 10am to 9pm seven days a week and an alcohol licence is sought for those hours on and off the premises.
Consultation is open until November 16 and the application is due to be discussed by Bognor Regis Town Council's planning and licensing committee on November 1.
In previous years the ice rink has been based next to the Regis Centre at Place St Maur but this is now where the water jets can be found in the new layout there.