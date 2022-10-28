A premises licence application has been made to Arun District Council for November 24 to January 8 at Arun Coach Park in London Road.

A drawing with the application by RC Catering shows food stalls, a bar, dodgems, G-Force and a waltzer along with the ice rink.

Opening hours would be 10am to 9pm seven days a week and an alcohol licence is sought for those hours on and off the premises.

Skaters at Bognor ice rink last Christmas. Photo: Neil Cooper

Consultation is open until November 16 and the application is due to be discussed by Bognor Regis Town Council's planning and licensing committee on November 1.