Ice rink to return to Eastbourne this winter

An ice rink will be returning to Eastbourne town centre this Christmas.
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:38 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT

The attraction will once again be by the Enterprise Shopping Centre and Eastbourne Railway Station from December 9-31st between 10am-10pm.

A spokesperson from Feastival Events, which is running the rink, said: “You can expect many new features and attractions this year, including The Tipsy Toadstool Bar and pop-up food offerings from the very popular The Big Kahuna Burgers and their traditional German bratwurst. Plus [there will be] loaded donuts, waffles, candy floss and ‘pick n mix’ sweets from our sweet traders. This will all be under cover in its own marquee.”

On the weekends there will also be free late night DJ sessions.

A selection of Christmas huts are available for hire and anyone interested is asked to contact [email protected] for more details.

Feastival Events has also announced that Santa’s grotto will be returning to The Beacon from December 2-24 with people able to meet the big man himself along with his elves.

Eastbourne's Lightning Fibre Ice Rink (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

