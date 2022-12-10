Iceland superfan and artist Yvette Driver has created a King Prawn Ring Christmas Wreath to celebrate Christmas, in honour of the ‘iconic’ Iceland Christmas product.

Brits up and down the country are embracing the festive feeling, and none more so than Iceland superfan and artist Yvette Driver.

The Brighton native has taken her love for the iconic party food dish of the Iceland Luxury King Prawn Ring to the next level, by making her own giant festive wreath to place on her front door.

Yvette took to social media to share her new and unusual Christmas decs by posting a snap of the wreath hanging proudly on her front door with the caption; ‘@icelandfoods look what I made in honour of the best Christmas product out there, your iconic Prawn Ring!'.

Iceland superfan and artist Yvette Driver has created a King Prawn Ring Christmas Wreath to celebrate Christmas, in honour of the 'iconic' Iceland Christmas product.

Yvette, a self-confessed Iceland superfan, said; 'I'm so obsessed with the iconic King Prawn Ring, I decided to make my own supersized version for my front door this Christmas!'.

The wreath itself is the epitome of Christmas, with 25 pink prawns, all tied together with a silky, prawn-coloured ribbon. She posted the iconic creation to her social media account (@yvette.driver.design), and the frozen food retailer was so bowled over with Yvette’s work, they reposted it on their own social media to rave about how much they loved the wreath to their followers.

