Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
59 minutes ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
1 hour ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
2 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
2 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

Iconic West Sussex landmarks to Light Up Blue for World Parkinson's Day 2023

​Two iconic West Sussex landmarks will be lighting up blue for World Parkinson's Day 2023, much to the delight of members of the Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

Lead volunteer Angie Gooden has arranged for Lancing College and Worthing Town Hall to take part in this year's Light Up Blue on World Parkinson's Day on Tuesday, April 11.

With the help of East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, she contacted Dominic Oliver, headmaster of Lancing College, to see if the school would support the initiative.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donna Felstead, chairperson, said: "Dominic was very happy to help raise awareness and agreed to light the college up in support of Parkinson's. Similarly, we also contacted Dr Catherine Howe, chief executive of Adur and Worthing Councils, who was also very happy to assist and suggested lighting up Worthing Town Hall blue on the day as well. As a local charity, we are incredibly grateful for their support and look forward to these two iconic landmarks being bathed in blue on April 11."

Most Popular
Lancing College and Worthing Town Hall will take part in this year's Light Up Blue on World Parkinson's Day on Tuesday, April 11
Lancing College and Worthing Town Hall will take part in this year's Light Up Blue on World Parkinson's Day on Tuesday, April 11
Lancing College and Worthing Town Hall will take part in this year's Light Up Blue on World Parkinson's Day on Tuesday, April 11

Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group meets once a month and is run by a dedicated committee, supported by members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donna said: "Our branch is over 50 years old and currently has 214 active members. We have wonderful volunteers who are committed in putting the interest of our members at the forefront of everything they do and our two sub-groups support the Worthing and Washington local areas.

"We offer many participation groups throughout the week, ensuring our members have access to exercise, activities such as singing and painting but also social interaction, allowing them to stay connected and supported.

"On April 11 each year, we celebrate World Parkinson’s Day and this year we are supporting Parkinson’s UK’s campaign called Light Up Blue, where they are asking for local landmarks all over the country to be lit up blue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group meets once a month and is run by a dedicated committee, supported by members
Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group meets once a month and is run by a dedicated committee, supported by members
Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group meets once a month and is run by a dedicated committee, supported by members

"Members of the public can also take part in either wearing blue, decorating a window blue, or even making a poster to display somewhere local. Anything we do to raise awareness of this degenerative neurological disease, for which there is currently no cure, is a positive step in the right direction."

For information and advice on Parkinson's, or for emotional support, call the Parkinson's UK helpline on 0808 800 0303.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group meets once a month and is run by a dedicated committee, supported by members
Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group meets once a month and is run by a dedicated committee, supported by members
Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group meets once a month and is run by a dedicated committee, supported by members
Parkinson's UK