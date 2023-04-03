Iconic West Sussex landmarks to Light Up Blue for World Parkinson's Day 2023

​Two iconic West Sussex landmarks will be lighting up blue for World Parkinson's Day 2023, much to the delight of members of the Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group.

Lead volunteer Angie Gooden has arranged for Lancing College and Worthing Town Hall to take part in this year's Light Up Blue on World Parkinson's Day on Tuesday, April 11.

With the help of East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, she contacted Dominic Oliver, headmaster of Lancing College, to see if the school would support the initiative.

Donna Felstead, chairperson, said: "Dominic was very happy to help raise awareness and agreed to light the college up in support of Parkinson's. Similarly, we also contacted Dr Catherine Howe, chief executive of Adur and Worthing Councils, who was also very happy to assist and suggested lighting up Worthing Town Hall blue on the day as well. As a local charity, we are incredibly grateful for their support and look forward to these two iconic landmarks being bathed in blue on April 11."

Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group meets once a month and is run by a dedicated committee, supported by members.

Donna said: "Our branch is over 50 years old and currently has 214 active members. We have wonderful volunteers who are committed in putting the interest of our members at the forefront of everything they do and our two sub-groups support the Worthing and Washington local areas.

"We offer many participation groups throughout the week, ensuring our members have access to exercise, activities such as singing and painting but also social interaction, allowing them to stay connected and supported.

"On April 11 each year, we celebrate World Parkinson’s Day and this year we are supporting Parkinson’s UK’s campaign called Light Up Blue, where they are asking for local landmarks all over the country to be lit up blue.

"Members of the public can also take part in either wearing blue, decorating a window blue, or even making a poster to display somewhere local. Anything we do to raise awareness of this degenerative neurological disease, for which there is currently no cure, is a positive step in the right direction."

For information and advice on Parkinson's, or for emotional support, call the Parkinson's UK helpline on 0808 800 0303.

