‘I’d never use an image that was genuinely unsuitable’: Kylie Minogue tribute artist says one complaint got poster for East Sussex show blocked

A Kylie Minogue tribute artist is frustrated that a poster for an upcoming ’80s Night in East Sussex was ‘blocked’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Chamberlain, who performs as Kylie, said promotion in a local Facebook group was held back for almost four weeks following a single complaint about the tribute image on the poster.

Organisers said the concert – presented by MD Events in partnership with Newick Bonfire Society – will be at at Newick Village Hall, Western Road, on Saturday, September 27 (doors 7pm, tickets £20 on 07903 358056). It will feature Laura King as Madonna and Jade as Kylie, as well as a ‘full ’80s party show’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But organisers said the bonfire society ‘pulled the promotional material’ for the event after one individual complained.

Jade Chamberlain as Kylie Minogue. Photo contributed by MD Events

Jade, who has performed her tribute nationally for ten years, said: “This is my full-time career and my livelihood.”

She said that someone suggesting her Kylie costume is inappropriate is ‘unfair’, adding: “My Kylie tribute is authentic, professional, and family-friendly. I would never use an image that was genuinely unsuitable.”

She also said this complaint went ‘unchallenged’ for nearly a month without organisers being told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Newick Bonfire Society spokesperson said the society has ‘no comment’ on the issue, but said the society is looking forward to ‘an exciting event’ on September 27 at Newick Village Hall.

Laura King as Madonna and Jade Chamberlain as Kylie. Poster contributed by MD Events

The poster for the show can be seen at newickbonfire.com and it has been used several times since July 15 on the society’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewickBonfireSociety.

Jade has performed for clients including John Lewis, Specsavers, Isle of Wight Festival and major Pride events.

Organisers of the Newick show said promoter Matt DeLand did not realise his posts were not being approved until July 1. They said the original poster image showed ‘a small amount of side profile’ and a replica of a costume worn by the real Kylie, adding that this was altered in an attempt ‘to move things forward’ after Matt found out what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt said: “I’ve worked with countless councils, societies and venues, and I’ve never had an image blocked before. These are iconic tribute costumes – nothing indecent.”

He said: “The live music industry is already struggling — we don’t need setbacks like this.”

The event is still set to go ahead and organisers are urging the local community to support it by buying tickets.