There was the two minutes silence, between the last post and reveille, wreaths laid, with prayers, remembering those who had died in wars and for peace.

The ceremony at the war memorial was preceded by a service in St Margaret’s Church which was full to standing room with 100 Scouts from Ifield plus their families. The service was presided on by the Rector of Ifield, Revd Christine Spencer, and included the thoughts on sacrifice and peace prepared by Scarlett and Nathan who are members of the Explorer Scout Unit