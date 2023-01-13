Edit Account-Sign Out
I’m pleased that the planned cycle route through Alexandra Park in Hastings has been blocked

Letter from Margaret Rudd, Sandwich Drive, St Leonards-on-Sea

By Letter by a Reader
4 minutes ago

I had to write to say how pleased I was to read that the planned designated cycle route through Alexandra Park has been blocked.

I have lived in Hastings most of my life as a mother and now grandmother and I have spent many hours walking with small children in this park - confident that they can walk in safety.

I have also walked around with my 99 year old father - I hate to think what would have happened if he’d been knocked down.

I have been a cyclist for many years. I have and still do, use the roads. I admit that it’s not as comfortable as it used to be and I strongly believe we should concentrate on changing the attitude of drivers and making the roads a safer environment for cyclists.

