I had to write to say how pleased I was to read that the planned designated cycle route through Alexandra Park has been blocked.
I have lived in Hastings most of my life as a mother and now grandmother and I have spent many hours walking with small children in this park - confident that they can walk in safety.
I have also walked around with my 99 year old father - I hate to think what would have happened if he’d been knocked down.
I have been a cyclist for many years. I have and still do, use the roads. I admit that it’s not as comfortable as it used to be and I strongly believe we should concentrate on changing the attitude of drivers and making the roads a safer environment for cyclists.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_Worldand like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK