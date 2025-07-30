Improvement works on Barnham field to secure its future for 'the years to come'

Barnham Town Hall. Photo: Google Images

Major improvement works scheduled for Murrell’s Field, in Barnham, are expected to futureproof the space for future generations, according to Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council.

The scheme, funded by a £200,000 section 106 stipend, is intended to improve the evenness of the surface, minimise pools of water after periods of wet weather and improve the safety of the park when used as a general amenity for informal sports and major events.

After levelling the field, contractors will improve the soil by filling the ground with sand, which is expected to better facilitate drainage and grass growth. They will then install a 30mm pipe in a gravel trench, overlain with permeable soil along the western edge of the field. After this, the surface will be profiled to create a shallow, grassy swale designed to capture surface water runoff and retain water better than soil on its own.

Once that’s all done, the grass sward will be recreated from seed and maintained for a minimum of six months to achieve optimal quality and condition.

As a result of the works, Murrell’s Field will be closed to all members of the public for several months, from August 10, until completion of the groundworks. A spokesperson for Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council acknowledged “this phase of works may cause a little disruption, but it’s an important investment in the long-term future of the village – especially for our younger residents and future generations.”

It’s expected that the West Path, which will be closed for part of the works, will reopen in Mid-September this year, and that the field will reopen properly in April/ May next year. Once it does, the Parish Council says it is ‘committed’ to making the most of the new and improved space.

"A programme of community events is already being planned for 2026,” the council has said. “Including the Mayfair, MAMF (Music at Murrell’s Field), a Summer community event and relaxed summer evenings on a hopefully refurbished community patio area. We’re also in the early stages of planning for new outdoor gym equipment, following feedback from local users.

"There are plenty of exciting ideas already in motion – but there is still room to get involved. If you are interested in helping out with events or supporting future recreational activities, we would love to hear from you.”

To find out more about the plans, and contact the Parish Council, visit: barnhamandeastergate-pc.gov.uk/