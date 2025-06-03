Improvements at Horsham care home win praise from health regulators

A Horsham care home which was told it must improve after breaching regulations has now won praise from health watchdogs.

The Care Quality Commission rated Oakhill House Care Home in Eady Close, Horsham, as ‘requiring improvement’ in July 2022. But now, after a change of management, the care home has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas.

Three years ago the commission said that governance systems at the care home had ‘failed to assess, monitor and mitigate the risks relating to the health, safety and welfare of people.’ But, following a new inspection, the commission says improvements have been made.

In a report just out, the commission says that the improvements include “the rapid reporting of any accident, incident and safeguarding matter, these were documented through the internal notification systems and dealt with in an open way to improve practice and support for people. All relevant authorities were alerted, and any investigation was completed in a collaborative effective way.

"Any risk to people’s health was fully assessed and measures implemented to minimise the associated risk. The management team had been changed since the last inspection and now provided a cohesive structure that supported effective and responsive leadership.

"A number of quality review and governance systems were used and supported an open culture to monitoring and improving the service provision. The service rating has changed from requires improvement to good.”

The report adds: “People, their family and friends were very positive about the quality of the care and support they received. The praise received was consistent and reflected a high satisfaction.”

It also said that staff “demonstrated a very caring and empathetic approach to people and to their family and friends. They treated people in a person-centred way understanding their individual needs and preferences.”