Improvements set to start on Bognor Regis play area, district council says

The play area on King George V’s is set to benefit from a range of improvements as of next week, including a castle-themed climbing unit, a wheelchair roundabout and a zip wire.

Works will start on Monday (February 5), and a council spokesperson said they are expected to take between two to three weeks to complete. The whole play area will need to be fenced off access will be maintained to the wider open space.

It’s hoped that the improvements, which are being conducted by Arun District Council in tandem with Felpham Parish Council will help make the park more inclusive and enjoyable for children by improving inclusivity features and sensory play experiences.