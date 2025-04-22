A costumed procession, with a man depicting Jesus at the head, carrying a cross through the streets, wound its way through the Old Town.

The procession started at St Clements Church and ended at All Saints Church, with a stop at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Those who took part enacted Biblical events relating to the crucifixion along the route.

Crowds of people turned out to watch the procession as it wound its way through the streets.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Good Friday Stations of the Cross Passion Play in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Good Friday Stations of the Cross Passion Play in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Good Friday Stations of the Cross Passion Play in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Good Friday Stations of the Cross Passion Play in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Good Friday Stations of the Cross Passion Play in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Good Friday Stations of the Cross Passion Play in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts