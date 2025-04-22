In 14 pictures: Good Friday Procession of Witness and Stations of the Cross event in Hastings

By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:15 BST
Churches in Hastings Old Town came together on Good Friday (April 18) to stage the annual the Procession of Witness and Stations of the Cross event.

A costumed procession, with a man depicting Jesus at the head, carrying a cross through the streets, wound its way through the Old Town.

The procession started at St Clements Church and ended at All Saints Church, with a stop at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Those who took part enacted Biblical events relating to the crucifixion along the route.

Crowds of people turned out to watch the procession as it wound its way through the streets.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

