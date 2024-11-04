Hastings Voodoo Festivalplaceholder image
Hastings Voodoo Festival

In 14 pictures: Hastings Voodoo Festival

By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 15:51 BST
Halloween was celebrated in style in Hastings Old Town last Thursday when a coffin was carried through the streets in a Mardi Gras style celebration.

The annual Hastings Voodoo Festival provided all the usual noise, colour and atmosphere as people dressed up to join the procession that was led by a New Orleans style marching band.

The fun started with music and dancing at The Lord Nelson in the Bourne, before the procession, with people carrying flaming torches, moved off down George Street, making its way to the Albion pub where local musician King Size Slim played a concert.

The lively event has been going for many years now and is put together by the same people who organise the Fat Tuesday Festival in February.

Pictures by Clare Calcott-James, Bob Tipler and contributed.

